Mitchell, Reeves lead Cats to exhibition win over Georgetown Published 10:30 am Monday, October 30, 2023

Tre Mitchell scored 22 points to lead Kentucky to a 92-69 win over Georgetown College in an exhibition game Friday night.

The West Virginia transfer scored 17 points in the second half and led four players in double figures. Mitchell made nine field goals on 12 attempts and connected on four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Mitchell just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

“Tre Mitchell did some good stuff, but I told him I (wanted) him to be better,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “I want (him) to be a professional player, and that means (he) has to play with more energy. … he banged threes, and when you have a five man who can step out and bang threes (it helps).”

Antonio Reeves, also a veteran, followed Mitchell with 18 points. Reeves drained two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the second half as the Wildcats pulled away from the Tigers in the second half after leading 35-34 at the break.

Kentucky freshman Rob Dillingham, who scored 40 points in a Blue-White scrimmage last week, scored 16, while sophomore Adou Thiero followed with 10 points.

Calipari was pleased with his team’s performance in the second half.

“They (Georgetown) came out (in the first half) and played harder than we played,” he said. “They beat us to the ball, rebounds and second shots. …second half I was more pleased, and we became the aggressor.”

The Wildcats missed their first four 3-pointers before Mitchell drilled the team’s first triple. Mitchell and Reed Sheppard made the lone two shots from long range in the opening half.

Sheppard just missed double figures with nine points and two assists. Reed’s assist to Justin Edwards for a slam drew a big applause from the crowd.

Kentucky has won 30 straight exhibition games dating back to the 2014 season. Calipari is 48-1 in exhibition games at Kentucky. Overall, the Wildcats are 151-12 in exhibition games, includng a 4-0 mark against Georgetown College.

Turning point

The Wildcats held a 35-34 lead at the break after Georgetown College scored seven straight to end the first half. Kentucky responded by scoring eight straight to open the second half and used a 19-6 run to push the margin to 54-40. Reeves scored eight points during the spurt to spark the rally, including two 3-pointers.

“We did some good things in the second half,” Calipari said. “I don’t think we were very aggressive to start the game.”

Sitting Out

Kentucky’s three 7-foot centers — Ugonna Onyenso, Aaron Bradshaw and Zvonimir Ivisic — sat out the scrimmage. Oyenso and Bradshaw are recovering from injuries, while Ivisic is awaiting final clearance from the NCAA.

Bradshaw was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list on Friday. Former Wildcats standout Oscar Tshiebwe won the prestigious award in 2022.