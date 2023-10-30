County names bridge in honor of WWII, Korean War veteran Published 9:30 am Monday, October 30, 2023

The Harlan County Fiscal Court voted during a recent meeting to name the Coxton Bridge in honor of Berry Turner, a Harlan Countian who served in the United States Army during World War II and the United States Air Force during the Korean War, receiving a Presidential Unit Citation and other commendations for his service.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the matter up to the magistrates well into the meeting.

“The first thing under roads and bridges is the Coxton Bridge,” Mosley said. “(Magistrate) Bill Moore had discussed with me last month about this being a county bridge and the desire to name it.”

Mosley then asked Moore to provide some information on the request to name the bridge for Turner.

“I was approached by Kevin Turner, who is Berry Turner’s grandson,” Moore said. “His grandfather (Berry Turner) received a Presidential Citation. They were pinned down by the enemy and ran out of ammunition, so they began throwing rocks at the enemy. The unit received a Presidential Citation for their bravery and acts of heroism.”

Moore mentioned Berry Turner had shown courage in additional ways.

“He also carried one of his fellow soldiers for about two miles from enemy lines,” Moore said.

Moore explained the soldier Berry Turner carried had been killed.

“He didn’t want to leave him behind,” Moore said. “He became a KIA (killed in action) instead of an MIA (missing in action). He carried him for two miles on his back.”

Berry Turner, born on Aug. 24, 1924, attended Pine Mountain Settlement School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. Following basic training, he served with the 88th Infantry Division, seeing combat in multiple locations. He was discharged on Nov. 27, 1945.

On Sept. 7, 1951, Berry Turner enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to serve during the Korean Conflict. He was assigned to the 75th Motor Vehicle Squadron. He was discharged from the Air Force on Jan. 26, 1954. He passed away on on April 12, 1987.

During his military service, he received the following commendations: Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, WW2 Victory Medal, Honorable Service Leaf, Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Moore made a motion to name the Coxton Bridge after Berry Turner.

“We have a motion on the floor to name the Coxton Bridge the Berry Turner Memorial Bridge,” Mosley said.

Magistrate James Howard seconded the motion. The magistrates passed the motion without any objections.

“We will get the signage made and get it installed,” Mosley said after the motion was passed.