Jeep Fest returning to downtown Harlan Published 11:27 am Friday, October 27, 2023

The Harlan County Jeepers are gearing up for the 2023 installment of the Harlan County Jeep Fest, an event featuring custom Jeeps, live music, food, inflatables, and all sorts of fun for young and old alike.

According to Harlan Tourism’s website, www.harlancountytrails.com, the event will kick off on Oct. 27 at the gazebo on the Harlan County Courthouse Lawn and wrap up the next night on Oct. 28, on the grounds of the Harlan Center.

Harlan Tourism’s Facebook page, Visit Harlan County, states things get into high gear at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, with the first 75 Jeeps receiving a free “swag bag.” Jeepers can join in on an off-road event at Black Mountain Off Road Adventure Area at 10 a.m.

Outside the Harlan Center, participants will have an abundance of shopping options as multiple vendors will be on the grounds. The Mountain Market will also be in full swing inside the Harlan Center as the two events once again converge, creating an event not to be missed. The Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center will be hosting a free cornhole tournament for the enjoyment of all.

As dark approaches, live music will waft through the air courtesy of Laci Deaton and Co. Following Laci Deaton and Co., the night’s headliners will take the stage, as The Fleetwood Mac Experience perform the timeless music of Fleetwood Mac.

According to The Fleetwood Mac Experience’s website, www.thefleetwoodmacexperiencelive.com, the tribute act is in its 11th year of performing the music of Fleetwood Mac. The group was started in 2012 to perform what was expected to be a one-off show of Fleetwood Mac’s classic hit album “Rumours.” This start led to the current band being formed in 2013 to perform one or two shows, leading to such a successful response the band has been performing ever since. The Fleetwood Mac Experience has performed in high profile venues such as the House of Blues, the Triad Theater in New York City, and even in Kentucky at the West Liberty Fourth of July Celebration.

For more information on Jeep Fest, go to the Visit Harlan County Facebook page or Harlan Tourism’s website, https://www.harlancountytrails.com.