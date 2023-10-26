Harlan County District Court Reports

Olan Kenneth Brown, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan 15, 2024.

Jack Brock, 76, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6.

William Randy Daniels, 29, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Johnathan M. Caldwell, 41, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled June 4.

Lonnie Wayne Callahan, 29, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, all-terrain vehicle violations, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

Ethan Caldwell, 20, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate — dismissed on warning and proof.

Troy Gilbert, 51, second-degree burglary — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

Levitis Halcomb, 36, speeding (24 miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $681 ($459 suspended); other charges, dismissed.

Jennifer Hall, 46, first-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled June 4.

Michael S. Hagle, 45, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Madison Lynn Halcomb, 20, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

April Jean McKnight, 36, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6.

Andrew Mills, 25, license to be in possession — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

Tiffany Sexton, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

Destiny C. Simmons, 19, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Daniel Cornett, 37, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, disregarding a stop sign — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Gordon Fultz, 23, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — jury trial scheduled June 4.

Kayla Middleton, 32, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 4.

Phillip Wayne Skidmore, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 15.

Jessica Leanne Viles, 36, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

Gabriel Carmical, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), resisting arrest — jury trial scheduled Jan. 23.

Buddy Hardy, 49, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 14.

Dewey Helton, 31, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree disorderly conduct, tampering with physical evidence — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

Albert D. Huskey, 57, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6.

Christopher P. Gilbert, 35, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9.

Henry Edward Foley III, 24, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6.

Marquis Dekin Long, 21, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, inadequate silencer (muffler), operating a vehicle with one headlight — jury trial scheduled May 7.

Linda Kay Manning, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan 15.

Alisha McLemore, 38, of Cumberland, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled June 4.

David Lee Miniard, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

Teddy Joe Reese, 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

Misty K. Smiley, 50, operating a vehicle with one headlight, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (second offense) — jury trial scheduled June 25 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

Cathy Denise Cook, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan 15.

Gordon Fultz, 23, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled June 4.

Christopher P. Gilbert, 35, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9.

Troy Gilbert, 51, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate, improper display of registration plate — jury trial scheduled June 4.

Damon Williams, 48, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 30.

Joshua Paul Anders, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Jan 15.

Hope House, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled Jan. 23.

Kelly Jo Rogers, 53, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $177.

Joshua Shanks, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 15.