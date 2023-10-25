Kroger bagged collard greens being recalled Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Baker Farms of Norman Park, Ga., is voluntarily recalling a single production run of Kroger 16-ounce bagged collard greens sold in Kentucky and nine other states, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled product, consisting of 16-ounce bags of Kroger Collard Greens, were sold in the supermarket’s produce department. The bags have a UPC code of 11110-18171 with a “Best By” date of 10-16-2023 and the production code 110093-387. All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

The issue was discovered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture while conducting routine product testing.

The product was distributed to various Kroger retail locations across the state in Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. In addition, the recall impacts parts of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

Customers who have purchased the affected product are urged to dispose of it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-632-6900 between 8 a.m. and midnight, ET, Monday through Friday; and on Saturday and Sunday, between 8 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., ET.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterial infection, caused by an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others who have weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea; a Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have been no reports of illness related to the consumption of this bagged collard green product.

Baker Farms notes that this recall has been issued with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.