Harlan council talks Little League facility improvements Published 9:33 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

During a recent meeting, the Harlan City Council heard an update on the city’s Little League facilities.

Harlan City Mayor Joe Meadors called on Harlan Little League president Bradley Howard to update the panel.

“We have a few points that we’d like to address. I just want to bring you all up to speed,” Howard said. “Some of the dugouts’ paint needs to be touched up; we’re planning to look into that.”

Howard mentioned repairs to the field’s shed and concession area are being considered.

“We want to change all the locks at the facility so we can better secure and protect our investment,” Howard said.

Howard noted improvements to aid with security.

“There are a few upgrades that are being made to the security system as far as cameras that have been put in so we can see more,” Howard said. “Right now, we can’t access much with them. I think this will help.”

Howard expressed his approval of recent work done by the city at the facility.

“I’ve been greatly impressed with the work put in with the completion of phase one and two on the rock wall,” Howard said. “I think phase three is being discussed and is in progress. We greatly appreciate it because that wall looks a lot better than the old baskets.”

Howard then mentioned some work done near the T-ball field and a planned upgraded lighting system.

“We’ve worked to re-slope that back bank behind the T-ball field…to make that more maintainable,” Howard said. “One of the big projects we’re looking at is the LED lights…this will be more than just a light for light replacement.”

Meadors advised that the Harlan County Fiscal Court has already approved the council money to acquire the LED lighting.

“Originally, the fiscal court appropriated $100,000 in last year’s budget,” Meadors said. “It looked like that project was going to cost probably $300,000 if we bid it out to different contractors.”

Meadors explained that Howard has found ways to save money while completing the lighting project.

“He’s done wonderfully,” Meadors said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we weren’t able to get all the lighting done with (the money) appropriated…he’s already done his homework, he’s got bit prices from multiple contractors and suppliers. I look for a big change there, not only for the children and the mothers and fathers of the kids who play Little League, there are a lot of people who use that facility to walk during the daytime and at night. We need to take care of it. We’ve got some plans for beautifying it and making it something we can all be proud of.”