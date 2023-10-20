Teen Corner: There’s no reason we all can’t take the time to be kind Published 10:30 am Friday, October 20, 2023

By Ellie Shuler

Guest Columnist

There are a lot of things that confuse me. From math to chemical compounds, this world that we live in is full of weird, confusing things. However, something that will forever bother me is meanness.

We were born to laugh and be kind to others. As a child, I would wave at everyone. So many other children also behave like this. They are full of giggles and hugs. So why does this kindness disappear with age? I truthfully do not know. I don’t see why we can’t still make bracelets and give hugs to people without a reason. I get that becoming a mature, functioning member of society is a part of growing up. You have to do “big adult things,” and this obviously requires more sensibility than a toddler running around a playground. I understand that adults can’t have the carefree mindset of a child, but can they not have the kindness of one?

Why does adulthood often come with the expectancy of being solemn? People can be supportive towards their peers instead of being judgmental and mean. Help people and love people through each others’ struggles. You don’t know what others are going through, just like they don’t know what you’re going through.

Dumping someone’s tray at lunch or pushing a chair in is a simple act of kindness. As small as it is, it can mean much more than you might think. It may take two seconds at most out of your day to do these things, but it could make their entire day. Kindness is free; why not hand it out? Nobody seems to realize the impact they make on the people around them.

You gain virtually nothing from giving someone a dirty look. Maybe they stepped on your shoe as you were going up the stairs, or maybe they bumped into you going through a door. Accidents happen, and we shouldn’t be as crude and unforgiving to people.

Everyone should take a step back and take a look at how they treat others. We need to stop taking out our emotions on others. They can’t always help you’ve been wronged in some way. A majority of issues that happen between people are nothing more than a mistake or a misunderstanding. As cliche as it sounds, treat others the way you want to be treated. Smile and laugh a little.

Life is short, so enjoy the time you have.

Ellie Shuler is a junior at Harlan County High School.