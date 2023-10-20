Harlan elementary girls take second at Cave Lake Fall Classic Published 12:30 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

Harlan’s cross country teams traveled to Monticello on Saturday to compete in the Cave Lake Fall Classic. The girls elementary team placed second overall with 54 points, 26 points behind Somerset Christian. The boys elementary team placed fifth, while the boys varsity team was 13th.

“We were excited to take a group of our high school, middle, and elementary runners to compete at the Cave Lake Fall Classic,” Harlan coach Anne Lindsey said. “Our elementary and middle school runners enjoyed strong competition yesterday. Our high school runners benefit from becoming familiar with their region course. We hope this experience prepares them for one of their best runs of the season as we compete next week in the region.”

Lillie Carver finished third overall with a time of 6:49.41 in the girls elementary race. Priscilla Stewart (7:00.56) and Zoe Lawson (7:06.11) placed eighth and 10th, respectively. Mckenzie Petrey (7:25.87) was 16th, immediately followed by Julianna Miller (7:26.51). Rounding out the results were Josephine Toll (38th, 8:19.80), Ellianna Carver (57th, 9:11.43), Meredith Lawson (59th, 9:31.31) and Ila Hendrickson (76th, 10:47.30).

In the boys elementary race, Aiden Browning placed 22nd with a time of 7:18.91. Colt Sullivan (25th) finished with a time of 7:28.87. Kash Bailey was 33rd with a time of 7:38.25. Other finishers were Thomas Miller (50th, 7:57.41), Canaan Bolton (67th, 8:19.32), Andrew Alred (76th, 8:37.47), Braxton Sizemore (80th, 8:41.64) and Kelton Dean (89th, 8:48.39).

Noah Sharpe finished 72nd with a time of 23:01.24 in the boys varsity race. Evan Bargo (23:16.44) was 76th, immediately followed by Cooper Thomas (23:17.91). Connor Collins placed 87th with a time of 24:11.87. He was immediately followed by Gabriel Xavier Farley (24:13.74).

In the girls varsity race, Abbigaile Jones placed 22nd with a time of 24:34.94. Ella Farley (39th) and Chloe Schwenke (41st) finished with times of 26:37.42 and 26:42.07, respectively. Gwendolyn Toll was 66th with a time of 31:27.32.

In the boys middle school race, Michael Lindsey finished 24th with a time of 18:35.50.