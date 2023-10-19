Harlan County Civil Lawsuit Reports
Published 11:30 am Thursday, October 19, 2023
Compiled by Paul Lunsford.
• Mykal L. Ringstaff vs. Edwin Winland — support.
• Discover Bank vs. Tiffany D. Mitchell — credit card debt collect.
• Ashland Credit Union vs. Bradley Gene Guthrie — contract dispute.
• OneMain Financial Group, LLC. vs. Dedra R. Napier — contract dispute.
• Deandra Lynn Fee vs. Henry Allen Fee Jr. — dissolution of marriage.
• Zach Wilson vs. Rachel Wilson — dissolution of marriage.
• Jeffrey Shane Lewis vs. Sarah Lewis — dissolution of marriage.
• Corey Jones vs. Kaitlyn Stewart — dissolution of marriage.
• LVNV Funding, LLC. vs. Lenora L. Dixon — credit card debt collect.
• Brandi L. Daniels vs. Sean Freeman — child support and medical insurance.
• Morgan Boggs vs. Michael Lunsford — custody.
• Sheila A. Middleton vs. Destiny McMillion — child support and medical insurance.
• Roselind Tsassovitin vs. Vernon Conley, et al. — premises liability.
• Christine Quillen vs. Jacob Quillen — dissolution of marriage.
• Harold Blevins vs. Olivia Blevins — dissolution of marriage.
• Amerisave Mortgage Corporation vs. Sarah Lewis — foreclosure.
• Dalton Travis Hall vs. Shastyn Faith Hall — dissolution of marriage.
• U.S. Bank, N.A. vs. Gary Cobb, et al. — foreclosure.
• Kimberly Brewer vs. Zendell Nathan Brewer — dissolution of marriage.
• Janice Clark vs. Kevin Clark — dissolution of marriage.
• Discover Bank vs. Stevie Farmer — contract dispute.
• Cavalry SPV I, LLC. vs. Shannon Dale Hodge — credit card debt collect.
• Jesse D. Neal vs. Julie Neal — dissolution of marriage.
• David D. Caldwell vs. Skyler D. Caldwell — support.