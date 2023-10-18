Partnership puts AED devices across Harlan Independent Schools Published 10:33 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

A partnership between Harlan Independent Schools, Harlan ARH Hospital and Clover Fork Clinic focuses on increased access to automated external defibrillators (AED) throughout Harlan Independent School District facilities to make the district heart-safe.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, AED devices are tools used to revive an individual who has suffered sudden cardiac arrest. Sudden cardiac arrest usually happens when the heart’s electrical activity is disrupted, causing a dangerously fast or irregular heartbeat, which can stop the heart from effectively pumping blood or cause it to cease beating.

A news release states AED devices will be installed in every building, on every floor across the Harlan Independent campus, and at each athletic field. There will also be AED devices in place in the cafeteria and library. A mobile AED will be available for use as needed.

Superintendent C.D. Morton explained an investment of more than $10,000 was made possible through partnering with Harlan ARH Hospital and the Clover Fork Clinic.

“Both Clover Fork Clinic and ARH were eager to support this initiative when we discussed our desire to become a Heart Safe School District,” Morton said. “Before this investment, we had a single AED device in each building. These new devices will enable students and staff to access lifesaving support within a three-minute walk from nearly any area of our campus. We cannot thank both Clover Fork and ARH enough for their desire to ensure safe spaces for our students and families.”

Morton noted all staff members have received AED training.

“The safety of our students and everyone who sets foot on our campuses is our utmost priority,” Morton said. “By introducing Automated External Defibrillators across our schools, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring that we are well prepared to handle cardiac emergencies.”

Morton mentioned the district will rely on their partnership with the Clover Fork Clinic to improve heart safety. Clover Fork Clinic provides health services on-site each day at Harlan Independent Schools.

“This initiative underscores Harlan Independent’s dedication to fostering a safe and nurturing educational environment, going beyond academics to prioritize the health and well-being of all stakeholders,” Clover Fork Clinic CEO Jack Miniard said. “Clover Fork Clinic takes great pride in being a community partner and we are proud to contribute to this initiative. By working together, we can improve the safety of the entire community of Harlan.”

Harlan Independent School Board vice-chairman Will Miller and head basketball coach Derrick Akal took on a large part of the load to make the endeavor happen, Morton stated.

“Coach Akal was concerned that many of our student athletes were not as aware as they should be when it comes to cardiac arrest episodes,” Morton said. “About that same time, Board Member Will Miller, who also serves as a Physician Assistant (PA) at Clover Fork, introduced me to the Heart Smart School initiative. Quickly, we were able to get support to improve the safety of our campus and students. It is a great example of how teamwork can work to make our schools a better place for kids and families.”

Executive director of the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities Angela Bailey, expressed high expectations for the partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with Harlan Independent to continue our dedication to improving the health and well-being of those in our service areas and beyond,” Bailey said. “Schools are often the center of many communities’ activities, and these life-saving devices add an extra layer of safety and security—both of which we are passionate about improving.”

For more information on heart-safe schools, go to www.projectadam.com/Heartsafeschools.