Harlan volleyball wraps up season Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Staff Report

The Harlan Lady Dragons volleyball squad finished its regular season with a loss to rival Harlan County in the 52nd District Tournament earlier this week.

The Lady Dragons lost to the Lady Bears 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-7).

The defeat left their final record at 3-21 for the season.

Harlan completed a season sweep of Middlesboro with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 victory last Tuesday at Middlesboro to lock up the third seed in next week’s 52nd District Tournament.

Taylor Hall paced the Lady Dragons with 21 digs, four service aces and three assists. Kendyll Blanton added 19 digs, 11 aces and one kill. Annie Hoskins had 18 digs, six aces, 10 kills, two assists and one block. Kaylee Roark added 15 digs, three aces and one kill. Ava Nunez contributed 13 digs, four aces, four assists and one kill. Mallory McNiel added 14 digs, one ace and two assists. Tess Bryson had nine digs, three aces and one assist.

Sadie Howerton led Middlesboro with four assists and one dig. Alysa Goins added three digs, two aces and one kill. Leah Spencer had two digs, two kills and one ace. Maleah Crenshaw added two kills, two digs and one ace.

Harlan fell 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 last Monday at Knox Central.

Ava Nunez led the Lady Dragons with 23 digs. Mallory McNiel added 22, followed by Taylor Hall with 21, Kendyll Blanton with 17, Annie Hoskins with 16, Kaylee Roark with 12 and Tess Bryson with 10. Roark and Hoskins each had five kills. Nunez led in assists with three. Roark had two aces, while Blanton added one.

The Lady Dragons hosted Williamsburg last Thursday in a straight sets defeat (25-10, 25-7) and closed the regular season with another home defeat at the hands of Hazard (21-25, 25-8, 25-10, 25-10) last Saturday.