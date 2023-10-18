Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 11:22 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were made by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Oct. 6-12. They should be considered as matters of record and not as indications of guilt or innocence.

· Virgil Anger, 31, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on Friday, Oct. 6. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $1,000), second-degree burglary, giving officer false identifying information, resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Anger was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Mark Grimes, 48, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Oct. 10. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton abuse/neglect of adult, and second-degree cruelty to animals. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Wendy Inman, 43, of Baxter, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Loyall City Police on Tuesday, Oct. 10. She was charged with wanton abuse/neglect of adult, second-degree cruelty to animals, first-degree wanton endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Inman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $25,000 full cash bond.

· Micheal Scoville, 42, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 11. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance. Scoville was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Charles Harris, 26, of Lynch, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Oct. 12,Thursday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Harris was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.