FEMA providing funds to help flood mitigation in 2 areas of state Published 9:35 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Two different parts of Kentucky have received funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with flood mitigation in the future, it was announced on Tuesday.

FEMA has approved more than $1.3 million in federal funding to reimburse Clay County for roadway repairs to Crane Branch Road, damaged at 10 sites due to the July 26, 2022 Eastern Kentucky floods, to restore it back to its pre-disaster design, capacity and function.

Ditches, embankments, shoulders, culverts and asphalt surface of the road were damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in July 2022, which limited access on Crane Branch Road for emergency vehicles and county residents.

We are working diligently on every road in the area affected by the devastation from the floods,” said Rodney Wagers, director of Clay County Emergency Management. “Unfortunately, the road, which is two miles long, has been hit repeatedly during past Kentucky disasters.”

Total project costs are for $1,838,117 funded at a 75% Federal cost share of $1,378,587.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined local leaders in her hometown Tuesday to announce federal and state funding to the city of Burgin that will mitigate persistent flood damage in Mercer County.

“I grew up in Burgin, and flooding in this area has caused our people to suffer for far too long,” Coleman stated. “Homes, churches and businesses have been adversely affected, and this overdue funding will fix the problem. I would like to thank Congressman Brett Guthrie, who secured funding at the federal level, as well as officials from the state and from Burgin who worked tirelessly on this project.”

FEMA will provide $562,500, and the Kentucky Department for Local Government will contribute $317,500 from the Flood Assistance Program. Burgin, particularly along Water Street, has been plagued by flooding for decades.