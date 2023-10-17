Cross country notebook: Harlan County runners claim championship glory Published 10:30 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1 of 3

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports.

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

Harlan County runners win middle school state meet

In recent years, the Harlan County cross country program has made a concerted effort to increase elementary and middle school participation.

That youth movement is paying off in unprecedented ways, as evidenced by the Bears leaving Lexington with two individual champion medals and a brand-new state record Saturday.

Tanner Daniels and Lauren Lewis each claimed individual wins in their respective races, with Daniels setting a new state record along the way.

“What an accomplishment to set a meet/course record in the process of winning,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “He’s so driven. The thing about Tanner is his work ethic is as high as his talent level. He’s a special runner and he has a very bright future ahead of him in this sport. I’m really, really proud of him.

“What a great race by Lauren to capture the open division championship. This is a great accomplishment, and she has a fantastic future ahead of her in this sport.”

Daniels won the boys middle school race with a time of 13:01.12, breaking the state meet’s 4,000-meter record previously held by Bell County’s James Brown. Jayden Sargent placed 121st with a time of 19:48.76.

“I can’t say enough about Tanner’s race today. He absolutely ran his race to perfection, and his finish is one of the grittiest finishes I’ve ever seen in my 30 years in this sport,” Vitatoe said. “He absolutely crushed the last 400 meters to erase a 20-meter gap against an incredible young man from Thomas Nelson. It was a spectacular race and I’m really proud of him. He had every opportunity to ease up and run for second, but he ran like the competitor he is. It was a great race.

“What an accomplishment it is to win a state championship. He continues to make history for our program, and it’s been awesome to watch him develop in so many different ways this season. I’m so proud of him.

“Jayden had a great race today as well. He has a bright future ahead of him as he continues to grow in our sport. I’m proud of him.”

Lewis won the girls middle school race with a time of 16:30.01. She was immediately followed by Gracie Roberts with a time of 16:40.92. Charli Shepherd placed eighth with a time of 17:30.51, immediately followed by Kiera Roberts (17:32.09). Jaycee Simpson finished 25th with a time of 18:46.54.

“The girls ran great today as well,” Vitatoe said. “The rules of this meet offer the opportunity to run in the championship division only if you compete for the school you attend. Harlan County Middle School doesn’t exist and each middle school girl attends different schools. They wanted to compete and run as a team, so they competed in the open division and ran great placing all in the top 25 and four in the top 10. It was another stellar performance by this group, and I’m proud of them.

“Gracie, Kiera, Charli, and Jaycee all ran great. It’s important to recognize that these girls did not lose at the middle school level at all this season. That is quite an accomplishment. They are a special group of girls and the future is bright for our program.”

Harlan County also had success at the elementary level Saturday, with three runners claiming medals. The elementary divisions were split into sixth-grade and under and fourth-grade and under.

“We took 26 elementary runners to state today. We competed in three races and brought home three medals amongst nearly 700 competitors,” Harlan County elementary coach Jennifer Brock said. “Even at this age, these kids are making a name for themselves and our program. “

Vitatoe gushed about what Brock has done with the elementary runners.

“I want to thank head elementary coach Jennifer Brock for all her work with the program this year. Our numbers have grown so much and I’m appreciative to her for stepping in and taking the reins of that program,” Vitatoe said. “Baili (Bailey), Miranda (Epperson), and Abby (Vitatoe) all offer great support to both programs, and I am appreciative to all of our coaching staff. We try to run a program of inclusivity, a program that has fun, and offers respect to all the other programs our school has to offer. I appreciate my staff for their professionalism and all the hard work they offer to our kids.”

HCHS girls win SEKC cross country title

The Harlan County varsity cross country teams, closed their regular season last Tuesday at home for the SEKC Championships. The girls won the meet with 15 points and recorded their third perfect score of the season. The boys were second with 42 points, 20 points behind Bell County. Peyton Lunsford was named the 2023 SEKC Runner of the Year for the third straight year on the girls side. Tanner Daniels was named the 2023 SEKC Runner of the Year on the boys side.

“I’m really proud of both of these teams,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “They both battled hard and ran some strong times on a tough course.:

Harlan’s girls were fourth, while the boys were fifth.

“We are very proud of our runners. They have continued to progress as individual athletes this season as well as a team,” Harlan coach Anne Lindsey said. “Each race is helping us to prepare for region on the 21st.”

Lunsford won the girls varsity race with a time of 20:13.66, setting a new course record and leading Harlan County to their SEKC title. She was immediately followed by Lauren Lewis (21:25.06), Gracie Roberts (21:31.15), Preslee Hensley (22:36.12), Kiera Roberts (22:55.78) and Charli Shepherd (23:19.78). Addi Gray (17th) finished with a time of 26:33.94. Olivia Kelly placed 23rd with a time of 27:54.18. Taylor Clem was 27th with a time of 29:25.53.

Lunsford, Lewis, Gracie Roberts, Kiera Roberts, Hensley and Shepherd were named to the All-SEKC Team.

“These girls were phenomenal tonight. They just keep getting faster. I’m so proud of their effort. Placing six girls on the All-SEKC Team is incredible,” Vitatoe said. “They were lights out and as focused as they’ve been all season. I’m really, really proud of them.

“I’m happy for Peyton on another big win. She’s worked hard to get her way back from the injury and she’s better than she’s ever been. Winning SEKC Runner of the Year is a big deal, and she deserves it.

Harper Carmical paced Harlan, placing 11th with a time of 24:39.93. Abbigaile Jones finished 13th with a time of 25:19.56. Juliana Damaa (20th) finished with a time of 27:41.25. Ella Lisenbee (30:41.81) was 28th, immediately followed by Gwendolyn Toll (30:55.09).

Daniels won the boys varsity race with a time of 17:03.31 to pace Harlan County.

“The boys gave it all they had but just came up a little short. I thought they ran hard,” Vitatoe said. “Bell is just a very good team. They were top five in the state last year and are ranked within the top 10 this season. (Bell County coach) Jason (Stewart) runs a great program.

Harlan’s Noah Sharpe finished 24th with a time of 22:18.81. He was immediately followed by Cooper Thomas (22:21.81), Gabriel Xavier Farley (22:43.62) and Evan Bargo (23:00.75). Connor Collins was 29th with a time of 23:18.65. Sayed Damaa (38th) finished with a time of 26:32.50.

Harlan returned to action Saturday in Monticello for the Cave Lake Fall Classic.

Harlan County will return to action on Oct. 21 for the KHSAA Region 7 Class 2A meet at West Liberty.