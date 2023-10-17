3 facing drug trafficking charges after drug bust Published 9:30 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

A man and two women are facing multiple charges, including trafficking a controlled substances, after allegedly being found in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Leslie Brock, 57, of Harlan, Therisha Westfelt, 21, of Lynch, and Aarron Robinson, 22, of Cumberland, were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to a news release issued by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the three were arrested in what is believed to be the biggest seizure of fentanyl in Harlan County.

The release states an investigation by Appalachia Narcotics Investigation (ANI) and the DEA resulted in the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine. ANI and the DEA performed a several-week investigation in the Tri-Cities area of Harlan County. The investigation resulted in two search warrants being executed on Oct. 10. The search located over 650 grams of methamphetamine, 470 grams of fentanyl, several thousand dollars in cash and one handgun.

Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer commented on his office’s work to combat drug trafficking.

“The sheriff’s office will continue to use every resource and work with every surrounding agency to combat the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin that are a plague to our communities,” Brewer said. “Multiple drug trafficking investigations are currently ongoing.”

Brock was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives) (three counts), and first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

Westfelt was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

Robinson was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in marijuana, and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency narcotics investigation unit comprised of personnel from the Kentucky State Police, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Police City Police Department.