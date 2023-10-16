Football notebook: Dragons break losing streak, Bears routed by Pulaski Published 10:44 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Darius Akal ran for three touchdowns as Harlan (2-6) broke a six-game losing streak and stayed alive for second place in District 7 with a 32-25 win Friday at Lynn Camp. Lynn Camp took a 19-16 lead in the third quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback D.J. Wren, but the Dragons answered with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Akal scored on runs of 2 and 10 yards.

The 2-6 Wildcats will play host to Pineville on Friday and would take fourth place with a win. Harlan will play host to Williamsburg on Friday with an opportunity to force a tie for second place in District 7 with a win.

Pulaski dominates in rolling to district victory over Black Bears

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

When the Pulaski County Maroons made their first trip to Coal Miners Memorial Stadium in 2012, the Harlan County Black Bears’ football program matched its peak by winning a second 5A regional football title with a 46-12 victory.

When the Maroons (3-6) made a return trip on Friday, the story was much different. Pulaski dominated on both sides of the ball, sending the Bears (1-7) to their seventh loss in eight games with a 53-6 rout.

Sophomore quarterback Zak Anderson passed for three touchdowns and freshman running back Kasen Brock ran for three as the Maroons scored on seven of eight possessions through three quarters in starting a running clock.

The Maroons will be back at home next week for their season finale as they will host crosstown foe Southwestern in the Don Franklin Bowl. Harlan County will play host to North Laurel on Friday and then travel to Bell County on Oct. 27 to close the regular season.