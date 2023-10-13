Harlan City Council votes to provide air ambulance service for city employees Published 9:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023

The Harlan City Council voted to provide air ambulance service for the city’s employees and their families during the council’s regular October meeting.

Harlan City Mayor Joe Meadors brought the topic up to the council about midway through the meeting.

“Air Evac stopped by asking about our possible interest in paying for our employees yearly premium for air evacuation services if needed,” Meadors told the council. “That’s up for discussion.”

According to the Air Evac website (lifeteam.net), Air Evac Lifeteam is a participant in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), a partnership between Air Evac Lifeteam, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and REACH Air Medical Services. The group is the largest air ambulance membership network in the nation, operating more than 350 aircraft in over 320 locations in 38 states.

Harlan City Clerk Carla Jones advised the council the price for the service would be $75 per employee. The employee’s family would also be covered.

Meadors pointed out the employees would be covered by the Air Evac membership regardless of whether they utilize the city’s health insurance.

“We have employees that do not take our health insurance,” Meadors said. “There are a couple of reasons for that, their spouse may already be covered on their job, or they may be old enough to qualify for Medicare.”

Jones stated the city would have to pay for approximately 27 memberships to cover all city employees.

“You’re saying we can provide this for every city employee for about $2,000 per year,” said council member Jeanne Lee.

Meadors said he believes the city’s employees would benefit from the Air Evac service.

“I certainly think we can do that for our employees,” Council member Jeff Phillips said.

Following some further discussion, Phillips made a motion to provide Air Evac service for city employees, seconded by Lee. The motion passed with no objections.