Post 10 troopers honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony Published 10:30 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Special to the Enterprise

On Sept. 14, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 76 troopers and officers who wear the badge of honor to serve and protect Kentucky’s 120 with a mission of creating a better, safer Kentucky. The awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2022.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for going beyond the mission of KSP. In 2022, KSP responded to nearly 400,000 requests for assistance, rescued Kentuckians from the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding, conducted thousands of wellness checks on those involved in natural disasters and dangers weather conditions, continued in the fight against the deadly drug epidemic, obtained justice for victims, ran into unthinkable dangers, assisted local law enforcement agencies as needed and enhanced public and officer safety throughout the commonwealth.

Captain Danny Caudill, Commander of KSP Post 10, Harlan, said “I commend Tpr. Brandon Pierson, Sgt. Jay Perkins and Det. Jacob Middleton for their hard work and dedication to the Post 10 community”.

Three troopers from the Post 10 area were included in those honors.

Trooper Brandon Pierson was named 2022 Post 10 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Pierson is a 2-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

Detective Jacob Middleton was named 2022 Post 10 Detective of the Year. Detective Middleton is a 7-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

Sergeant Jerry Perkins Jr. received the Lifesaving Medal. Sergeant Perkins is a 21-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 10 Harlan.

A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website.