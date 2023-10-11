Multiple agency drug investigation leads to 14 arrests Published 10:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the Loyall City Police Department, the Evarts City Police Department, the Lynch City Police Department, the Harlan City Police Department, Constable Scotty Moore and the Office of Probation and Parole worked together to serve multiple arrest warrants on Oct., 2, resulting in the arrest of 14 individuals.

According to a news release, the officers teamed up to serve warrants resulting from an investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Evarts City Police Department. A total of 14 individuals were arrested on various drug trafficking charges.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office states multiple drug trafficking investigations are ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Those arrested include:

Edward Bo Bledsoe, of Rosspoint, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives);

Paul Muncy, of Mary Alice, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Monica Napier, of Dayhoit, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and trafficking in simulated controlled substance;

Caitlin Stokes, of Baxter, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Joshua Aslinger, of Highsplint, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Mason Farley, of Kenvir, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Brenda Napier, of Evarts, was charged with 5 counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in simulated controlled substance, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified);

Brennan Hughes, of Evarts, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), and first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives;

Lewis Lamb, of Evarts, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Derek Tindell, of Kenvir, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), (two counts) first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a legend drug, and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl);

Tammy Mills, of Jones Creek, was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Steve Shepherd, of Loyall, was charged with trafficking in simulated controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Glen Wilson, of Rio Vista, was charged with trafficking in simulated controlled substance;

DeAndre Fee, of Loyall, was charged with trafficking in simulated controlled substance;

All were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.