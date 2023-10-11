Lady Bears’ four-match win streak snapped Published 11:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Staff Report

Harlan County saw its win streak end at four this week.

HCHS (17-7) fell to Thomas Walker in straight sets (25-16, 25-20, 25-15) during a Monday road match. They rebounded with a straight sets victory over Buckhorn (25-17, 25-11) at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears completed a Knox County sweep recently when they downed Knox Central 25-19, 25-14, 25-13 last Monday and defeated Barbourville 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 last Tuesday.

Savannah Hill collected 32 assists and 12 digs, along with four aces, in the victory over Knox. Kylee Hoiska added 13 kills, 11 digs, four aces and two blocks. Kalista Dunn had 15 digs 12 kills and three assists. Ashton Evans contributed 12 digs, nine kills and two aces. Lesleigh Brown added five digs and four aces. Destiny Cornett had four kills and three digs. Rileigh Duff added four digs and one kill. Whitney Noe had two digs.

Hill also had a big game against the Lady Tigers with 20 assists, seven digs, two aces and one kill. Dunn had 19 digs, eight kills and two assists. Cornett contributed eight digs, six kills, three aces and one block. Hoiska had 10 digs, four kills, two blocks and two assists. Evans added 13 digs, seven kills and one ace. Brown added eight digs and two aces. Rileigh Duff chipped in with four digs.

The Lady Bears close the regular season with a road match on Thursday against Region 13-leading Whitley County.