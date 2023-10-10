Lady Bears fall in 50th District Finals, 13th region opener Published 3:37 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Staff Report

The Harlan County Lady Bears earned a runner-up trophy last week in the 50th District Tournament.

HCHS (5-7) fell to Middlesboro 5-2 last Thursday. Holly Wright and Victoria Day netted for the Lady Bears.

The Lady Bears advanced to the finals with a 1-0 win over Bell County last Monday at Middlesboro.

Day scored the only goal on an assist from Callie Smith.

“We faced a lot of injuries tonight that put us in a hard spot. I’m very proud of our girls for stepping up and playing in positions they aren’t used to,” Harlan County coach Hannah Pittman said. “Victoria Day was huge for us, scoring our only goal of the night and also making several huge saves in goal. Willow Peace made a lot of critical plays for us in goal as well before facing a hard collision that took her out of the game.”

Middlesboro rolled to a 12–0 win over Knox Central in the second semifinal last Monday.

HCHS falls to North Laurel in region tournament opener

Mikaela Barnett scored four goals while MaKayla Mastin added three to lead North Laurel to a 12-0 win over Harlan County during last Saturday’s semifinal action of the 13th Region Tournament at North Laurel High School.

Mea Anderson and Lauren Crouch added two goals apiece while Haley Combs found the back of the net once during the Lady Jaguars’ (11-4-1) fifth shutout this season.

“It was a great game for our Lady Jags today,” North Laurel coach Courtney Miller said. “I’m really happy to see the way our team has come together for tournament time. Our seniors have stepped up whether it’s on the field, mentoring our younger girls or getting us hype in pregame.

“Today’s game was a great opportunity for every player to see some playing time and for us try out some players in different positions. The girls are finally understanding a versatile player is a valuable player. Hats off to Harlan County and their team, they had great ball movement and kept us on our toes.”

This section of the article was written by Les Dixon from the 13th Region Media Network.