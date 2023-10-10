Bears capture third straight 50th District with win over TIgers Published 11:30 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Staff Report

Harlan County (8-8) won its third straight 50th District Tournament title with a 2-0 win Thursday over Barbourville at Middlesboro High School.

Travis Burkhart recorded his second straight shutout in goal. No statistics were available on the Black Bears’ scoring.

HCHS was defeated 10-0 by Corbin in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament on Saturday.

Splawn, Brock lead Bears into district finals

Led by three goals from Ray Splawn and two from Bradley Brock, Harlan County rolled into the finals of the 50th District Tournament with an 8-0 win over Knox Central in a semifinal matchup Tuesday at Middlesboro.

Keaton Simpson, Brady Miller and Luther Gross added one goal each.

Travis Burkhart had another strong game in goal for the Bears as he recorded a shutout.

Barbourville earned the other spot in the finals with an 8-5 win over Middlesboro in overtime.

Brent Thompson had seven goal keeper saves for the Jackets, while Trevor Raney added one. Middlesboro finished the season with a 2-11 record.