Harlan County Arrests Reports:

Published 12:48 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Oct. 3-5. They should be considered matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

·   Brittany Ledford, 28, of Gulston, was arrested on Oct. 3. She was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivative). Ledford was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

·  Courtney Gooden, 30, of Evarts, was arrested on Oct. 3. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000 and third-degree burglary. Gooden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

·  Cledith Montgomery, 63, of Cumberland, was arrested on Oct. 3. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), fourth-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Montgomery was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Summer Williams, 24, of Evarts, was arrested on Oct. 3. She was charged with receiving stolen property (under $1,000), receiving stolen property (firearm), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

·  Brandi Williams, 22, of Evarts, was arrested on Oct. 3. She was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property (firearm). Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

·  David Wynn, 43, of Evarts, was arrested on Oct. 3. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

· Tyler Osborne, 32, of Evarts, was arrested on Oct. 3. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Osborne was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

·  Paul Wynn, Kenvir, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $10,000), receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and third-degree burglary. Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

