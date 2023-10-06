Spooky times ahead at Kingdom Come State Park Published 9:59 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Kingdom Come State Park is bringing back multiple Halloween/fall season activities for all the folks who enjoy a little bit of a scare to go along with their Fall fun. Haunted Mini Golf, a Haunted House and Hayrides are back at the park throughout October.

Haunted Mini Golf has become an annual activity at Kingdom Come State Park, featuring the park’s mini golf course decorated with Halloween lights and inflatables all set to a selection of spooky music, said Kingdom Come State Park manager Sherry Cornett.

“We have thousands and thousands of Halloween lights,” Cornett said. “We have new inflatables, new decorations, and we have a photo opportunity at the end of hole 9.”

This year is shaping up to be the most attended installment of aunted mini golf yet.

“We had right at 300 people on Saturday,” Cornett said. “A little under 200 people were here on Friday night and Sunday night was also well attended. The first weekend went really well. I think this will be our biggest year.”

According to the park’s Facebook page, Haunted Mini Golf will be haunting Kingdom Come’s mini golf course on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays for the duration of October.

Admission for haunted mini golf is $3.50 per person.

In addition to haunted mini golf, Kingdom Come State Park is also offering pumpkin patch and hayride field Ttips for student groups throughout the month of October. There are also some opportunities for the general public to participate in hayrides.

“We have schools scheduled every day but three,” Cornett said. “We also have our Community Hayride and Pumpkin Patch this Saturday (Oct. 7) and next Saturday (Oct. 14) that are open to anyone.

Both the student hayrides and the community hayrides will operate in a similar fashion.

“Park at the Kingdom Come Park Gift Shop and the hayride will pick you up there and take you up to the pumpkin patch where we’ve got games and activities, then we’ll bring you right back to the gift shop,” Cornett explained.

Schools or student groups must call in advance to make a reservation for a Hayride Field Trip.

Admission for hayrides is $10 per person.

The park’s Haunted House is also making a return for the Halloween season.

“Our haunted house will continue every weekend in October,” Cornett said.

Admission to the haunted house is $5 per person.