Harlan County Marriage License Reports Published 11:00 am Friday, October 6, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Tiffany Hawkins North, 28, of Loyall, to Thomas Petrey, 26, of Loyall.

Ashley Nicole King, 40, of Harlan, to Casandra Chance Short, 32, of Harlan.

Diana Marie Byrd, 54, of Loyall, to Jeffery Alan Wohlers, 57, of Baxter.

Tammy Hammons, 36, of Cumberland, to Robert Grubbs, 48, of Harrogate, Tenn.

Kara Irene Hickson, 28, of Cawood, to Zackary T. Caudill, 32, of Cawood.

Sierra Nicole Patterson, 24, of Totz, to Jordan Ryan Turner, 27, of Coalgood.

Megan L. Collins, 30, of Loyall, to Christian Collier, 31, of Cumberland.