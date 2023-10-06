Harlan County District Court Reports Published 12:00 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Jessica Leanne Viles, 36, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

Destiny Chyeanne Simmons, 19, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed on proof.

April Jean McKnight, 36, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6 at 11 a.m.

Jack Brock, 76, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 6 at 11 a.m.

Andrew Mills, 25, license to be in possession — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

William Randy Daniels, 29, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Madison Lynn Halcomb, 20, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Steven Brett Perkins, 51, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on warning and proof.

Ethan Caldwell, 20, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate — dismissed on warning and proof.

Michael S. Hagle, 45, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

David Lee Miniard, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

Misty K. Smiley, 50, operating a vehicle with one headlight, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (second offense) — jury trial scheduled June 25, 2024 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

Jeffrey Bradley Cottrell, 38, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 16.

Tiffany Sexton, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

Teddy Joe Reese, 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

Lonnie Wayne Callahan, 29, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, all-terrain vehicle violations, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed