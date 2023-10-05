Lillian Faye Mullins Simpson Published 11:32 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Lillian Faye Mullins Simpson was born November 1, 1934, to Roy Tifton and Mabel Leger Mullins. Lillian passed on October 4, 2023, in Cumberland, Kentucky after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Ray “Bo” Simpson, her parents Roy Tifton and Mabel Leger Mullins, a sister Billie Ruth Mullins Long, two brothers Van Ray Mullins and Roy Mac Mullins.

Lillian leaves behind to cherish her memory three sons: Jeffery Ray (Shelia) Simpson, Michael Roy (Connie) Simpson and Stephen Henry (Judy) Simpson. She is survived by six grandchildren: Kevin (Alexis) Simpson and Derek Simpson; Jon (Kristen) Simpson and Justin (Stephanie) Simpson; Cody (Tara) Simpson and Kyle (Samantha) Simpson. Lillian is survived by eight great-grandchildren: Brad (Olivia) Simpson, Brandi (Corey) Brown and Matthew Blanton; Julian Simpson; Samuel Simpson and Payge Damron, Kinslee Simpson and Sadie Simpson. She is survived by one great-great-grandchild Emersyn Simpson.

Also surviving is brother Roger (Beverly) Mullins of Tiger, Georgia, sister Donna Mullins Alligood of Dublin, Georgia, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she cherished.

First and most importantly Lillian was a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She also found time to be a social worker, high school teacher, and Associate Professor at Southeast Community College. Lillian founded the Southeast Education Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament in 1989 to raise funds for student scholarships. After retirement she worked several years at Simpson & Sons Service Inc. serving as a Shareholder and Director.

Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, Kentucky, where funeral service will follow at 12pm with Reverend Jeff Tingle officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com