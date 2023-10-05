Harlan County Marriage License Reports

Published 4:30 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Staff Reports

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.
Tiffany Hawkins North, 28, of Loyall, to Thomas Petrey, 26, of Loyall.
Ashley Nicole King, 40, of Harlan, to Casandra Chance Short, 32, of Harlan.
Diana Marie Byrd, 54, of Loyall, to Jeffery Alan Wohlers, 57, of Baxter.
Tammy Hammons, 36, of Cumberland, to Robert Grubbs, 48, of Harrogate, Tenn.
Kara Irene Hickson, 28, of Cawood, to Zackary T. Caudill, 32, of Cawood.
Sierra Nicole Patterson, 24, of Totz, to Jordan Ryan Turner, 27, of Coalgood.
Megan L. Collins, 30, of Loyall, to Christian Collier, 31, of Cumberland.

