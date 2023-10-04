Harlan County Arrest Reports

Published 10:35 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Sept. 24-Oct. 1. They are matters of record and should not be taken as indications of guilt or innocence.

• Lila Howard, 52, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday, Sept. 24. She was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Donald Wynn, 35, of Richmond, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday, Sept. 24. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (two counts), third-degree burglary, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, rear license not illuminated, and theft by unlawful taking (under $1,000). Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Lonnie Tippett, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland City Police on Wednesday, Sept. 27. He was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, menacing, resisting arrest, and third-degree assault (police officer). Tippett was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Denver Couch, 50, of Harlan, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 1. He was charged with second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates and failure to wear seat belt. Couch was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Marcus Saylor, 22, of Baxter, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 1, by Harlan City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

