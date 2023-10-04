3-day enforcement on safe driving has started Published 11:43 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement will participate in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE (Districted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement), Oct. 3-5.

This three-day enforcement campaign, which also took place in June and August, targets unsafe driving behavior that often leads to crashes involving passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It complements national efforts to educate all drivers on safely sharing roads with large trucks.

The national SafeDRIVE initiative cracks down on dangerous interstate driving behaviors such as aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear a seat belt, distracted driving, and driving under the influence. During this effort, KSP Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will open scale facilities, ensuring commercial drivers follow safety regulations, including hours of service compliance, commercial driver license compliance, medical certification, and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

Sgt Jason Morris, West Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Spokesperson, says Operation SafeDRIVE can significantly impact highway safety.

“It is important to our officers that everyone travels safely on our roadways,” said Morris. “Operation SafeDRIVE is an opportunity for us to ensure drivers follow the rules of the road and offer tips to keep drivers protected.”

KSP encourages all motorists to take the following advice while driving on the roads, not just during the period Operation SafeDRIVE is underway, but every day.

Stay out of blind spots: Large trucks and buses have big blind spots on all four sides.

Large trucks and buses have big blind spots on all four sides. Pass safely: Make sure you can see the truck driver in their side mirror. Use your turn signals, and don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure you can see the CMV vehicle in your rearview mirror before pulling in front.

Make sure you can see the truck driver in their side mirror. Use your turn signals, and don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure you can see the CMV vehicle in your rearview mirror before pulling in front. Don’t cut off large vehicles: It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop.

It takes a large truck traveling at highway speeds the length of two football fields to stop. Don’t tailgate: Tailgating a commercial vehicle puts you in a blind spot.

Operation SafeDRIVE is part of a national campaign run by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration called “Our Roads, Our Safety,” which is designed to educate all drivers on how to share the road safely.