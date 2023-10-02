Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Cumberland man Published 2:51 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

A Cumberland man is facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.

Aaron Robinson Jr., 54, was arrested last Wednesday, Sept. 27, by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a news release, police performed a traffic stop on an ATV operated by Robinson, which was observed leaving Babs Arbor Rd. An investigation found Robinson in possession of suspected methamphetamine and additional controlled substances.

Robinson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.