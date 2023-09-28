Harlan County District Court Reports Published 11:30 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• John Bates, 41, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — continued for jury trial May 7.

• Gordon Fultz, 23, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment — waived to grand jury (bond set at $35,000 at 10 percent).

• Johnathan Melvin Douglas Caldwell, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, improper display of registration plate — jury trial scheduled June 4, 2024.

• Lynora Campbell, 48, second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 pe•

• Kimberly Benim, theft by unlawful taking — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Hiram M. Brock, 65, violation of local city ordinance — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 16.

• Shelly Brown, theft by unlawful taking s (shoplifting) — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Priscilla Cargle, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — continued for arraignment Nov. 13.

• Martin Cook, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), alcohol intoxication in a public place — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Derrick Dewayne Cottrell, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), reckless driving, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Jeffrey Bradley Cottrell, 38, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 16.

• David Curtis, alcohol intoxication in a public place — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Doug Elkins, violation of local county ordinance — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Henrietta Kay Farmer, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on emergency.

• Justin A. Frost, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Jerry Garrett, 57, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 16.

• Christopher P. Gilbert, 35, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated — jury trial scheduled Jan. 9.

• Adam C. Hale, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure of owner to maintain required insurance security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Nov. 13.

• Matthew Hall, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Brent Hammonds, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Harry Hopkins, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Linda Yvonne Johnson, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 30.

• Devon Jones, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Kristie Jones, 37, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Derek Anthony Lamb, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Nina Long, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Leann McPherson, 43, of Pennington Gap, Va., operating a vehicle with one headlight, improper equipment, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• David Miniard, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Gavin Polly, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Teddy Joe Reese, 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Tessany D. Richards, two counts of violation of local city ordinance — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• William Carden Richards, two counts of violation of local city ordinance — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Brian Keith Rose, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Tiffany Sexton, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled Nov. 13.

• Grover Smith, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Kenneth J. Smith, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Shawn George Smith, 36, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, improper registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, inadequate silencer (muffler), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• T.J. Smith, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Nicholas D. Stephens, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Deborah Sutton, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Abbigail Thomas, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 23.

• Leah Shay Thomas, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Sept. 25, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Sept. 25, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Gary Wilder Jr., 27, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Stephen A. Wilson, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 12.

• Tyler D. Wilson, two counts of violation of local city ordinance — continued for arraignment Sept. 25.

• Ladella Wanda Blevins, 49, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Andrew Mills, 25, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Justin Long, 26, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Lori Lee Reynolds, 39, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.

• Ysayah Lee Helton, 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Brad J. Florek, 48, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to give or improper signal — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Gordon Orman Fultz, 23, giving an officer false identifying information — jury trial scheduled June 4.

• Jason Whitson, 47, violation of local burning ban — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 23.

• Kenneth J. Cottrell, 19, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Dustin Dewayne Tolliver, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 25.

• Frank Allen, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 25.