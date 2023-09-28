Black Bears sweep Meece in middle school football action Published 3:36 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

Staff Report

Harlan County claimed a pair of impressive middle school football wins Saturday in Somerset, knocking off Meece 16-14 in the eighth-grade game and 8-6 in seventh-grade action.

Brayden Morris showed off his versatility in the eighth-grade win as he passed for one touchdown and ran for another.

“This is the first eighth-grade win for our program at Somerset and an outstanding effort offensively and defensively by our eighth grade,” Harlan County coach Scott Caldwell said. “We came in knowing we had to slow down their passing game and did.

“This group is sitting at 5-3 and looking to move on up the state seedings with another win. Our eighth grade is big, physical, fast, and when they want pretty tough to line uo against. It’s one of the best overall eighth grade groups i’ve had the chance to be around. Our coaches have done an excellent job this season, and we are looking forward to playing in the state tournament.”

After Meece took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the Bears answered in the second period as Morris teamed with Brady Smith for a 55-yard touchdown pass. Smith threw to Thyler Coots for the two-point conversion and an 8-7 lead at halftime.

Morris added a 25-yard TD run in the third quarter then caught a two-point conversion pass from Braydon Howard for a 16-7 lead.

Meece cut the deficit to two with a touchdown and extra point, but the Bears were able to run out the clock in the fourth quarter, driving to the 5 as time expired.

Meece took a 6-0 lead in the seventh-grade game with a touchdown in the first quarter and maintained the lead until Hudson Faulkner went in from the 2 with 45 seconds to play. Caysen Farley added the game-winning two-point conversion.

“Our seventh grade team was missing several key players but played great defense the entire game and came away with a huge win,” Caldwell said. “Our seventh grade will be a tough draw for anyone in the state playoffs if they continue playing this way, i’m very proud of these kids. They work so hard and deserve a good road win”