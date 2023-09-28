2 face charges related to Lynch drug bust Published 10:30 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

A man and woman are facing charges including drug trafficking and parole violation after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Calvin Pace, 34, and Candy Ball, 39, both of Lynch, were arrested last Tuesday by city police.

According to a news release, as a result of a joint drug trafficking investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Lynch City Police Department, law enforcement arrived at a location on Gibert Drive to serve two individuals with warrants for parole violations on Tuesday, Sept. 19. While executing the warrants, police located a large amount of suspected heroin, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking and cash were observed in plain view.

The release states the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office is actively working on drug investigations with all law enforcement agencies in Harlan County.

Pace was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with a warrant for parole violation and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

Ball was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also served with a warrant for parole violation and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond secured by ten percent.