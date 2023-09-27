Harlan County Arrest Reports

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Sept. 20-22. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

• Theresa Lyons, 52, of Bledsoe, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20. She was charged with second-degree burglary and persistent felony offender. Lyons was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond;

• Williams Delph, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Delph was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.

• Shawna Huff, 32, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 22. She was charged with second-degree assault (two counts). Huff was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

More News

Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers arrested

Almost half of Ky. ‘abnormally dry’

Former Gov. Brereton Jones lies in state at Kentucky Capitol

Evarts council hears report about troubled water system

Print Article