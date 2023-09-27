Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Sept. 20-22. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

• Theresa Lyons, 52, of Bledsoe, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20. She was charged with second-degree burglary and persistent felony offender. Lyons was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond;

• Williams Delph, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 20. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Delph was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.

• Shawna Huff, 32, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 22. She was charged with second-degree assault (two counts). Huff was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.