Cross country notebook: Harlan finishes CKY tour, HC girls win Sorghum Run Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

By Abby Sherman

Contributing Sports Writer

Harlan cross country teams compete in Berea Invitational

The Harlan cross country team continued its central Kentucky tour last Saturday at the Berea Community Invitational. The meet followed appearances in Nicholasville and Frankfort the previous two weekends.

The elementary teams were split into two divisions.

To pace the kindergarten through second-grade boys to a fourth-place finish, Ben Parsons finished eighth with a time of 7:41.04. Braxton Sizemore placed 10th with a time of 7:50.74, while Kash Bailey (7:52.62) was 12th. Rounding out the results were Kelton Dean (30th, 8:40.01), Skylar Boggs (41st, 9:01.59), Emmett Alred (43rd) and Justyce Young (44th, 9:07.39).

In the girls’ kindergarten through second-grade race, Ellianna Carver placed 22nd with a time of 9:44.24. Meredith Lawson (9:48.70) finished 25th.

Lillie Carver paced the girls’ third through fifth-grade team to a fifth-place finish, placing fourth with a time of 7:07.97. Addison Sanford (14th) finished with a time of 7:43.57. Mckenzie Petrey (7:51.37) was 19th. Rounding out the results were Josephine Toll (69th, 9:02.46), Vivian Smith (76th, 9:11.04), Rebecca Adams (86th, 9:32.67), Natalie Adams (92nd, 9:41.70), Hannah Adams (99th, 9:50.51) and Ila Hendrickson (131st, 11:24.75).

Aiden Browning (7:14.23) was 20th in the boys’ third through fifth-grade race, leading the team to an eighth-place finish. Carter White placed 41st with a time of 7:38.34. Colt Sullivan (54th) finished with a time of 7:47.82. Other finishers were Mason Raleigh (66th, 8:03.59), Canaan Bolton (76th, 8:24.19), Carson Yount (92nd, 8:53.69), Tucker White (94th, 8:55.34) Andrew Alred (113th, 9:15.97) and Perry Marietta (150th, 11:08.73).

Harper Carmical led the girls’ varsity team to a 10th-place finish, placing 36th with a time of 23:38.00. Chloe Schwenke finished 53rd with a time of 24:45.81. Abbigaile Jones (25:06.74) was 59th. Juliana Damaa (68th) finished with a time of 26:12.64. Gwendolyn Toll (31:02.04) was 108th.

In the boys varsity race, Noah Sharpe finished 123rd with a time of 21:53.17. Cooper Thomas was 132nd with a time of 22.22.72. Evan Bargo (23:42.20) placed 150th, immediately followed by Gabriel Xavier Farley (24:02.33) and Sayed Damaa (24:30.55). The team placed 20th.

Priscilla Stewart (14:13.08) was 23rd in the girls’ middle school race. Zoe Lawson was 58th with a time of 15:59.92.

Jett Luttrell placed 122nd with a time of 17:18.66 in the boys’ middle school race. Michael Lindsey finished 135th with a time of 18:13.07.

Harlan will return to action Saturday at Harlan County for the Coach Bob Howard Memorial Cross Country Invitational/Area 9 Championships.

Lady Bears capture team title in Sorghum Run Invitational

The Harlan County cross country team had an impressive performance at Morgan County last Tuesday at the Sorghum Run Invitational. The Lady Bears won the meet, while the Bears placed second overall.

Peyton Lunsford led the girls to their victory, finishing second overall with a time of 20:33.90. Lauren Lewis placed fifth with a time of 21:01.10. She was immediately followed by Gracie Roberts (21:21.50) and Preslee Hensley (22:24.50). Jaycee Simpson was 10th with a time of 22:54.20. Other finishers were Kiera Roberts (13th, 23:14.00), Charli Shepherd (14th, 23:14.90), Addi Gray (24th, 24:46.30) and Olivia Kelly (35th, 26:45.66).

Tanner Daniels was second in the boys varsity race, finishing with a time of 16:48.40 and setting a new school record. Jacob Schwenke finished seventh with a time of 18:12.80. Kaden Boggs (18:29.40) placed 12th. Rounding out the results were Elijah Moore (21st, 19:15.10), DaShaun Smith (28th, 20:03.47), Evan Simpson (29th, 20:06.69), Caleb Schwenke (30th, 20:10.28), Ethan Simpson (31st, 20:15.15), Kaylob Stevens (51st, 21:36.52), Jonavan Rigney (55th, 21:49.31) and Caden Craig (108th, 28:04.06).

On Wednesday, the Bears returned to action in Wise, Va., for the Border Clash.