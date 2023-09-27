2 face charges stemming from Cumberland shooting/stabbing incident Published 10:04 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

1 of 2

A man and woman, both of Harlan, face charges including assault and wanton endangerment after allegedly being involved in a shooting/stabbing incident in Cumberland.

Earlene Napier, 60, and Robert Napier, 33, were arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sept. 14.

According to the citation, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received notification regarding one person with a gunshot wound and another with stab wounds in Cumberland.

A trooper arrived on the scene and contacted a man who had sustained severe stab wounds. The man advised that an individual, later identfied as Robert Napier, came to a residence he was at on Field Street. Napier came through the door and the two began fighting.

During the fight, the man said Napier stabbed him multiple times. At this point, gunshots were heard, and the man fled the scene to await law enforcement.

During the investigation, police observed a video of the residence’s front yard. In the video, a man and a woman, later identified as the Napiers, can be seen as they exit a vehicle and walk toward the residence. Shortly afterward, Earlene walks back to the vehicle, opens the door, then takes a few steps toward the residence. There are two flashes of light that appear to be gunshots, and then Earlene walks toward the residence.

Two bullet holes were located in the door of the residence. A hole in the wall is consistent with the path of one of the bullet holes, while the other struck Robert Napier in the arm.

Robert Napier was transported to a medical facility for treatment before being transported to the Harlan County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

Earlene Napier was placed under arrest and transported to the Harlan County Detention Center. She is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.