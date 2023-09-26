Southern Brothers Car and Bike Show returns Saturday Published 9:30 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Anyone interested in custom cars and motorcycles may wish to check out the next installment of the Harlan Chapter of Southern Brothers Annual Bike and Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 30, when the event returns, providing an opportunity to show off classic and custom vehicles to an appreciative crowd and do some good at the same time.

Southern Brothers member Jaysin Stallard gave a rundown of what folks can expect at the event.

“We’re having it on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at the parking lot between Hardees and Family Dollar in Harlan,” Stallard said. “We’re planning to have four categories. We’re hoping to have ATV and truck categories along with bikes and cars.

Stallard mentioned there will be trophies awarded to the winners. He also is hopeful that other local motorcycle clubs will join in the fun and collaborate on future events.

“We’re hoping to get some of the other riding clubs and motorcycle clubs to participate,” Stallard said. “The motorcycle clubs, we all share information, but there are a lot of riding clubs that are starting to have events. We’re hoping they will start communicating with us so we can support each other.”

Proceeds from the event are earmarked for a charitable cause.

“The biggest part of the proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club, as always,” Stallard said. “We’re hoping to have enough after this one to also have a nice little pizza party for the folks at Harlan Health and Rehab.”

Stallard said the event will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until approximately 5 p.m.

“We have the judging between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.,” Stallard said. “We’re also going to be selling T-shirts and doing different things.”

Entries should be on the grounds between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to take part in the judging process. No preregistration is necessary.

“It’s a $10 entry fee per entry,” Stallard said. “We’ve got some beautiful trophies to award.”

For more information on the Harlan Chapter of Southern Brothers Bike and Car Show or other events, contact Jaysin Staller at Slingin’ Ink in Evarts by phone at (606) 837-8712.