Almost half of Ky. ‘abnormally dry’ Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Kentucky’s recent dry spell has resulted in nearly half of the state being designated as abnormally dry, according to the latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report, which was released on Thursday.

Nearly half (45.66%) of Kentucky is now considered “Abnormally Dry,” which is which is labeled as D0 on the drought scale that goes up to D4, or “Extreme Drought.” This is up considerably from the 3.39% that was reported last week.