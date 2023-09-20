Harlan County Civil Lawsuit Reports

Published 11:30 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Brandon R. Trammell vs. Sierra S. Crane — child support and medical insurance.

• Amos Pace, et al, vs. Jeffrey A. Stewart — automobile dispute.

• Kentucky Foster Care vs. Katherine Steward — child support and medical insurance.

• William Douglas Mann vs. John Arvin — premises liability.

• Courtney J. Burgan vs. Dwight K. Burgan — child support and medical insurance.

• Shawnda Lynn Rowe vs. Roger Allen Muncy — dissolution of marriage.

• Francine Moore vs. Whitney D. Brock — child support and medical insurance.

• Timothy Hensley vs. Ashley Hensley — dissolution of marriage.

• Elora Katelyn McMillian vs. Marcus McMillian — dissolution of marriage.

• Dennis Williams, et al, vs. Leaf Filter North of Tennessee, LLC — property damage.

• Tony Stewart vs. Caylin Broughton, et al — automobile dispute.

• Jerry D. Rice vs. Stephanie Elizabeth Griffin — dissolution of marriage.

• Jessica Overbay vs. Stephen Overbay — dissolution of marriage.

• Odalis Sanchez vs. Corey Allen York — dissolution of marriage.

• UMB Bank, N.A., vs. unknown heirs of Izetta Wynn — foreclosure.

• Joan Schultz vs. Victor Howard — automobile dispute.

• Lloyd Michael Sizemore vs. MetLife — contract dispute.

• Discover Bank vs. John R. Clem — contract dispute.

• Pocahontas Surface Interest, LLC, vs. JJJ Mining, LLC — property rights.

