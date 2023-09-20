Harlan County Civil Lawsuit Reports
Published 11:30 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Compiled by Paul Lunsford.
• Brandon R. Trammell vs. Sierra S. Crane — child support and medical insurance.
• Amos Pace, et al, vs. Jeffrey A. Stewart — automobile dispute.
• Kentucky Foster Care vs. Katherine Steward — child support and medical insurance.
• William Douglas Mann vs. John Arvin — premises liability.
• Courtney J. Burgan vs. Dwight K. Burgan — child support and medical insurance.
• Shawnda Lynn Rowe vs. Roger Allen Muncy — dissolution of marriage.
• Francine Moore vs. Whitney D. Brock — child support and medical insurance.
• Timothy Hensley vs. Ashley Hensley — dissolution of marriage.
• Elora Katelyn McMillian vs. Marcus McMillian — dissolution of marriage.
• Dennis Williams, et al, vs. Leaf Filter North of Tennessee, LLC — property damage.
• Tony Stewart vs. Caylin Broughton, et al — automobile dispute.
• Jerry D. Rice vs. Stephanie Elizabeth Griffin — dissolution of marriage.
• Jessica Overbay vs. Stephen Overbay — dissolution of marriage.
• Odalis Sanchez vs. Corey Allen York — dissolution of marriage.
• UMB Bank, N.A., vs. unknown heirs of Izetta Wynn — foreclosure.
• Joan Schultz vs. Victor Howard — automobile dispute.
• Lloyd Michael Sizemore vs. MetLife — contract dispute.
• Discover Bank vs. John R. Clem — contract dispute.
• Pocahontas Surface Interest, LLC, vs. JJJ Mining, LLC — property rights.