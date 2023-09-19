Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones dies at 84 Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Former Kentucky Gov. Brereton Jones has died.

Jones, a Democrat, served one term as governor from 1991 to 1995. He was also lieutenant governor from 1987 to 1991. Jones was 84.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed his death on social media Monday afternoon.

In addition to his political career, Jones and his wife Elizabeth Lloyd “Libby” Jones bred successful Thoroughbred race horses. According to America’s Best Racing, Jones’ horse farm near Midway, Airdrie Stud, was home to five Kentucky Derby winners.

Jones grew up in West Virginia and was a member of the state’s House of Delegates. He moved to Kentucky after his marriage to Lloyd, an activist for farmland conservation.

Brereton Jones was instrumental in gaining support for a constitutional amendment that now allows Kentucky governors to succeed themselves. Jones’ willingness to exempt himself from the chance to be the first governor to run for a successive second term helped gain support for the amendment in the legislature.

In a tweet, Beshear said the Jones family has asked for privacy, but more information will be shared soon.

“I was sad to learn that former Governor and Lt. Gov. Brereton Jones has passed away,” Beshear said. “Gov. Jones was a dedicated leader and a distinguished thoroughbred owner who worked to strengthen Kentucky for our families. Please join Britainy and me in praying for Libby and his family.”