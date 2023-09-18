Young boy killed in Oldham County when car fleeing police crashes Published 4:50 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

A Louisville man is jailed on murder and other charges after a weekend police pursuit in Oldham County that led to a fatality involving an innocent bystander who was in the vehicle allegedly struck by the suspect during the chase.

The Kentucky State Police Post at Campbellsburg says on Saturday, a Kentucky State Police trooper from Campbellsburg Post 5 attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. on a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 71 near the 21-mile marker in Oldham County.

According to the KSP, the vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south on I-71 at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit KSP Post 5 dispatch determined the vehicle being pursued was entered into their computer system as having been stolen.

The fleeing vehicle exited Interstate 71 at exit 14, for Kentucky-329 in Crestwood. It then struck a white GMC SUV that was traveling north on KY 329. The operator of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody and identified as Tymetrius Walter a 23-year-old male from Louisville.

A juvenile passenger in the white GMC SUV, identified as Jake Luxemburger, a fifth-grader at Kenwood Station Elementary School, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

In a letter sent to parents, the Kenwood Station principal said, “Everyone who came in contact with Jake saw that he was a funny, sweet and kind human. He never went without a smile on his face. Our school community is saddened by this great loss.”

Oldham County district staff and counselors have been made available to all staff and students at Kenwood Station Elementary.

The operator of the GMC was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Walter is currently charged with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000, assault and numerous traffic-related offenses. He is lodged in the Oldham County Detention Center in lieu of $1.5 million bond, according to the jail website.