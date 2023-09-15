Golf notebook: Johnson records strong showing in state All ‘A’ Classic tourney
Published 12:30 pm Friday, September 15, 2023
1 of 2
Staff Report
Harlan High School senior Aiden Johnson participated in the state All “A” Classic golf tournament at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond last Saturday. Johnson shot a 79, which allowed him to finish tied for 23rd place out of 108 golfers from around the state.
“Aiden was very accurate on the fairways as he has been all year,” said Harlan coach Jeremy Lee. “He had a few holes where he wasn’t as accurate as he usually is from 110 yards in, and he left a few putts short. He still had a good showing, and I’m proud of his effort. He is in a good position to make a run for the Pine Mountain Golf Conference championship.”
Harlan participated in the opening round of the Pine Mountain Golf Conference tournament on Tuesday at Wasioto Winds in Pineville.
HCHS wins tourney as Casolari edges Cornett in playoff
With Harlan County coasting to another win in the team competition at a Pine Mountain Golf Conference tournament last Thursday at the Middlesboro Country Club, the only mystery came down to the individual medalist.
Brayden Casolari edged teammate Cole Cornett in the second hole of a playoff after each shot a 36- in regulation play. Alex Creech finished with a 40, while Zayden Casolari and Mason Himes each shot a 47 as HCHS finished with a team score of 159.
Bell County was 18 strokes behind with a 177, while Knox Central finished with a 201. Harlan and Middlesboro also competed but didn’t have enough golfers to qualify as teams.
Bell County was led by Brayden Saylor and Austin Goodin as each shot a 42. Gunnar Sams finished with a 46, followed by Jackson Walters with a 47 and Jared Knuckles with a 53.
Garrison Warren led Middlesboro with a 37 to tie for third. Isaac Harris shot a 48.
Harlan County’s Tristan Cooper was third in the junior varsity competition with a 51. Sebastian Mosley finished with a 61.
Carson Osborne shot a 58 and Caiden Jackson a 62 for Harlan.