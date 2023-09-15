Golf notebook: Johnson records strong showing in state All ‘A’ Classic tourney Published 12:30 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Staff Report

Harlan High School senior Aiden Johnson participated in the state All “A” Classic golf tournament at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond last Saturday. Johnson shot a 79, which allowed him to finish tied for 23rd place out of 108 golfers from around the state.

“Aiden was very accurate on the fairways as he has been all year,” said Harlan coach Jeremy Lee. “He had a few holes where he wasn’t as accurate as he usually is from 110 yards in, and he left a few putts short. He still had a good showing, and I’m proud of his effort. He is in a good position to make a run for the Pine Mountain Golf Conference championship.”

Harlan participated in the opening round of the Pine Mountain Golf Conference tournament on Tuesday at Wasioto Winds in Pineville.

HCHS wins tourney as Casolari edges Cornett in playoff