Youth basketball roundup: Middleton leads Tigerettes past Trojanettes

Led by 12 points from Kelsie Middleton, Black Mountain won 30-19 last Thursday at James A. Cawood.

Clarissa Yost led the Trojanettes with seven points.

Natalie Moore poured in 25 points as James A. Cawood rolled to a 29-13 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Bailey Burkhart led Black Mountain with 13 points.

Evarts won 10-0 in a fourth-grade game as Sadie Daniels scored six points.

Lady Cats overpower Cawood in doubleheader sweep

With Reagan Clem scoring 10 and Jaycee Simpson and Kenadee Sturgill each adding nine, Rosspoint coasted to a 47-2 win last over visiting Cawood in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Taylynn Napier scored 13 and Crissalyn Jones added 10 as Rosspoint won 32-11 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Smith, Barrett lead Lady Skins past Evarts

Katie Smith and Brianna Barrett each scored six points as Cumberland edged visiting Evarts 18-15 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action lastThursday.

Audrianna Stewart led Evarts with eight points.

Rylie Griffith scored 18 as Evarts rolled to a 28-11 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Torrie Sundy paced Cumberland with seven points.

Griffith leads balanced Black Mountain offense in win

Vanessa Griffith led a balanced Black Mountain offense with nine points in the Tigerettes’ 38-12 rout of visiting Evarts in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action last Tuesday.

Audrianna Stewart led Evarts with four points.

Evarts won 18-6 in a fifth- and sixth-grade game, led by 10 points from Octavia Wright.

Bailey Burkhart scored six for Black Mountain.

Evarts won 10-0 in a fourth-grade game as Sadie Clark and Sadie Daniels each scored four points.

Runions, Landa team for 23 in win at Cawood

Led by 13 points from Kylee Runions and 10 from Raegan Landa, visiting Wallins claimed a 33-9 win last Tuesday at Cawood in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Riley Clem and Campbell Thompson paced the Lady Comets with four points each.

Cawood rolled to a 21-8 win in fifth- and sixth-grade action as the Lady Comets were led by Addy Cochran with seven points.

Mahalah Hall led Wallins with four points.

Lady Tigers defeat visiting Harlan

Barbourville knocked off visiting Harlan 38-33 in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball last Tuesday.

Peyshaunce Wynn scored 16 and Addison Campbell added 12 to lead the Lady Dragons.

Barbourville won 44-34 in fifth- and sixth-grade action despite 21 points from Adelynn Burgan.

Harlan rolled to a 31-14 win in third— and fourth-grade action as Baylee Clark and Lilly Daniels each scored seven points.

Rosspoint, Mountain View split doubleheader

Rosspoint split a pair of games last Tuesday at Mountain View, winning 37-21 in fifth- and sixth-grade action, followed by a 53-45 loss in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

Lewis scored 17 and Farler added 15 to lead Mountain View in the seventh- and eighth-grade game.

Jaylee Cochran and Reagan Clem paced Rosspoint with 17 points each.

Taylynn Napier scored 15 to lead the Lady Cats in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.