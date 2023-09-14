Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 10:48 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Compiled by Joe Asher.

• Marcus Saylor, 22, of Baxter, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 1, the by Harlan County Sheriff’s office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Anthony Simpson, 55, of Cranks, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 2, by Harlan City Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license not illuminated, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and speeding 22 mph over the limit. Simpson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Jessie Combs, 33, of Evarts, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 3, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving officer false identifying information, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Combs was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Justin McQueen, 36, of Evarts, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 8, by Kentucky State Polic. He was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and third-degree terroristic threatening. McQueen was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.

• Antonio Colvin, 44, of Evarts, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, by Evarts City Police. He was charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third-degree terroristic threatening. Colvin was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.

• Joseph Thomas, 33, of Holmes Mill, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 10, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Thomas was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• David Williams, 52, of Cumberland, was arrested by Lynch City Police. He was charged with first-degree strangulation. Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.