Volleyball notebook: Bears beat Rye Cove, Dragons fall in All “A”

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

For more local sports content check out our partners at Harlan County Sports.

Staff Report

The Harlan County Lady Black Bears claimed a five-set win Saturday at Rye Cove, Va., by a score of 25-13, 21-25, 25-18. 19-25, 15-11.

The 8-3 Lady Bears, defeated Pineville 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 on Monday. Tuesday’s match against Clay County was canceled.

Lady Dragons defeated in All “A” opening round

The Harlan Lady Dragons dropped a 25-15, 25-17 decision to Jackson County in the opening match of the 13th Region All “A” tournament on Friday.

Harlan (1-11) dropped a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 decision to Knox Central on Monday and will play at Bell County on Tuesday.

More Sports

Stoops offers appreciation for first responders on 22nd anniversary of 9/11, gives Coen update

Football notebook: Bears, Dragons face Friday defeats

Cats use big second half to hold off gritty Colonels

Cornett leads HCHS sweep of top 3 spots in Middlesboro tourney

Print Article