Volleyball notebook: Bears beat Rye Cove, Dragons fall in All “A” Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Staff Report

The Harlan County Lady Black Bears claimed a five-set win Saturday at Rye Cove, Va., by a score of 25-13, 21-25, 25-18. 19-25, 15-11.

The 8-3 Lady Bears, defeated Pineville 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 on Monday. Tuesday’s match against Clay County was canceled.

Lady Dragons defeated in All “A” opening round

The Harlan Lady Dragons dropped a 25-15, 25-17 decision to Jackson County in the opening match of the 13th Region All “A” tournament on Friday.

Harlan (1-11) dropped a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 decision to Knox Central on Monday and will play at Bell County on Tuesday.