Harlan County District Court Reports Published 11:30 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

• William B. Sevier, 36, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), display of illegal/altered registration plate — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jennifer Holland, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt — continued for pretrial conference June 11, 2024, alcohol intoxication in a public place — continued for jury trial June 11, third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — continued for jury trial June 11, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled June 11.

• Laceianne Risner, 22, of Harlan, dogs to be licensed, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, harboring a vicious animal, violation of local city ordinance — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Derrick Snyder, 43, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — dismissed on agreement of no intentional contact or no further acts of violence.

• Joseph Darrell Stidham, 50, third-degree terroristic threatening — dismissed on agreement of no intentional contact.

• Any Gross, 50, violation of local county ordinance — dismissed at the request of complaining witness.

• Lynn Farley, 70, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not legible, license plate not illuminated, inadequate silencer (muffler) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 25, 2024.

• Tracy Lynn Little, 50, of Loyall, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Harry Ray Hopkins, 70, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• Jonathan Dwayne Baldwin, 36, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, instructional permit violations — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $201; other charges, dismissed.

• Margaret Natasha Farmer, 34, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Karen Arlene Beverly, 46, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Christopher Shawn Roberts, 31, failure to wear seat belt, instructional permit violations — dismissed on warning and proof.

• Francesca Casteel, 35, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Camiel L. Habets, 51, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Cathy Denise Cook, 49, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charges, dismissed.

• Lynn Farley, 70, failure to wear seat belt, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 25, 2024.

• Roger Dale Wilson Jr., 42, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Vanessa S. Elswick, 26, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), residents not to use license of other states, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charges, dismissed.

• Katelyn Michaela Hensley, 23, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.

• Benjamin Compagnari, 26, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, residents not to use license of other states, no brake lights, improper equipment — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charges, dismissed.

• Gary Kirby, 39, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Johnny Nathenael Williams, 26, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Royce Wayne Wynn, 72, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.