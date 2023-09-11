The impacts of 9/11 are still with us today Published 1:00 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By State Sen. Johnnie Turner

On Monday, America will stand in remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and an open field in Pennsylvania.

The post-9/11 world brought many challenges, including war and the debate of surveillance and liberty versus security. The evil act of the few indeed brought the horrors to our doorstep. Still, I am encouraged to hear from young and old alike who say they developed a greater appreciation for America’s values as well as for the men and women in our armed forces who answered the call of duty to bring to justice those who perpetrated the attacks.

While our nation remains divided in many ways, we still have the potential to see the absolute good in our fellow Americans and unite in the face of stark division.

In reflection on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, let’s seek the good in our neighbors first. We owe that small measure of humility to those we have lost and who have sacrificed so much for it.

Let us pray for comfort and peace for the families whose loved ones who died that day and in the years since then as our military continues to defend our great nation.

Senator Johnnie Turner (R- Harlan) represents the 29th Senate District, encompassing Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Knott and Letcher counties.