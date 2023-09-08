Virginia man charged with meth possession Published 2:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

A Virginia man is facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Robert Baumgardner, 48, of Jonesville, Va., was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 5, by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to the citation, a deputy performed a traffic stop at approximately 2 a.m. due to the vehicle’s license plate not being illuminated. Baumgardner, the driver of the vehicle, kept looking off to the side and failed to concentrate on what Carmical was asking. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Baumgardner was shaking, and his pupils were not reacting to light. His eyes also appeared bloodshot. Baumgardner gave permission for a search of the vehicle. The deputy’s K9 indicated on the driver’s side door. A small plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine was located.

Baumgardner was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, and rear license not illuminated. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.