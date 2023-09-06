Nicely: 20 thoughts Published 10:30 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Stan Nicely

Guest Columnist

I was thinking…

1. I’d love a DQ Double cheeseburger on a sesame seed bun in a foil wrapper with some fresh McDonald’s fries and a Wendy’s Frosty. That’s the perfect fast food meal to me.

2. Get some onion ring sauce with your fries if you go to Burger King. You won’t regret it. (I don’t know if “onion ring sauce” is the proper term, but that’s what I call it and they know what I’m talking about.)

3. There’s no sport I’d rather watch than college football.

4. My favorite part of summer is the beach.

5. If I’m not at the beach, I’d rather it be spring or fall.

6. I don’t understand people who choose winter as their favorite season.

7. Driving doesn’t even make the top 10 of things I think about while driving.

8. I like people enough to want to be invited to events but not enough to go.

9. Some people would complain if they had peanut butter for breakfast.

10. Tomorrow is the best day to start any job. There’s nothing that can’t be done tomorrow.

11. Be careful if that grass looks greener-it might be because the septic tank is leaking.

12. If it were easy, everybody would do it.

13. What got you here won’t get you there.

14. I don’t need to be extremely wealthy. I’d like to have enough money to not have to worry about money.

15. I have enough money to last me the rest of my life as long as I die by Friday at 2.

16. I’m a perfectionist and a procrastinator — someday, I’m going to be awesome.

17. I’d give my right arm to be ambidextrous.

18. I was up all night trying to remember if I had amnesia or insomnia.

19. I take back all those times I didn’t want to nap in kindergarten.

20. This world is tough — be good to each other.